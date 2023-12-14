Another look at iOS 17.3 beta 1 (Video)

Earlier today we saw a video of the new iOS 17.3 beta 1 software which is now available for developers to download, Apple also released a range of other betas at the same time, which included iPadOS 17.3 beta 1, watchOS 10.3 beta 1 and macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 1.

Now we get to have another look at the new iOS 17.3 beta 1 software in a new video from Brandon Butch, this video gives us some more information on what to expect from the new iOS 17.3 software.

Security is a paramount concern for any smartphone user, and Apple steps up its game with the introduction of enhanced stolen device protection. This feature is not just a simple add-on; it revolutionizes how security functions when your iPhone is in unfamiliar hands. Imagine a scenario where a thief knows your passcode – this feature adds multiple layers of security, such as requiring Face ID or Touch ID for certain actions and implementing delays for changes in security settings.

Music is a shared experience, and Apple Music is bringing back its collaborative playlists feature. This isn’t just about creating a playlist; it’s about building a musical community. Tap the icon that shows two people in Apple Music, and you’re on your way to creating a shared musical journey with friends.

As we explore the nuances of iOS 17.3 Beta 1, it’s evident that Apple is focusing on refining user experience, with security and collaborative features taking center stage. For tech enthusiasts and Apple aficionados, these updates offer a glimpse into the evolving landscape of mobile technology. Remember, staying informed and cautious with beta updates ensures you make the most out of your Apple experience. We are expecting this update to be released sometime in January.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals