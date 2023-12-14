What’s new in iOS 17.3 beta 1 (Video)

Apple recently released their new iOS 17.3 beta 1 software to developers, the software was made available to developers shortly after the general release of Apple’s iOS 17.2 software update. We are also expecting Apple to make this software available to public beta testers soon as well.

There was also a range of other new betas released at the same time, these included iPadOS 17.3 beta 1 for the iPad, watchOS 10.3 beta 1 for the Apple Watch, and macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 1 for the Mac.

Now we get to find out what is included in the new iOS 17.3 beta 1 software in a new video from Zollotech, let’s find out more details about what Apple has included in this new beta of iOS 17.3.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 17.3 software update, this includes updates to the recently released Journal App, Stolen Device Protection, and more.

Apple is taking device security to new heights with an innovative feature in this beta version. If your iPhone gets stolen, the update brings additional security layers, including Face ID verification for accessing saved passwords. What’s more, it intelligently reduces delays in changing sensitive settings like your Apple ID password in familiar locations, such as your home or workplace. This thoughtful integration balances security with convenience, ensuring peace of mind.

For those who use the Journal app, iOS 17.3 introduces a slew of enhancements. You’ll find new settings for notifications, cellular data usage, media, and even Apple Music integration. It’s all about making your journaling experience more personalized and integrated with your daily life.

Good news for music lovers! Collaborative Playlists are making a comeback. This feature allows you and your friends to create and contribute to playlists together in Apple Music. It’s a social and interactive way to share your music tastes, with each contributor’s icon displayed alongside their added songs.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 17,2 software update sometime in January probably around the end of January or possibly in early February, the new iOS 17.3 beta 1 is now available for developers to download.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals