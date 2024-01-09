Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series gets Microsoft Copilot

Samsung has announced that it is introducing some new intelligent connectivity features for the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series and this includes multi-device connectivity with Microsoft Copilot.

Samsung is also adding the ability to transform your smartphone into a PC camera with the Galaxy Book4, you will be able to use your Samsung smartphone camera for video conferencing and more.

Using intelligent, intuitive AI capabilities, Microsoft Copilot1 connects the Galaxy Book4 series with your smartphone to make them work seamlessly together. Microsoft Copilot empowers you to find, read or summarize text messages from your Samsung Galaxy phone and even automatically create and send messages on your behalf directly from your PC.

These capabilities mean you can let Copilot track down restaurant recommendations your friends have made in previous messages, search visitor reviews on your browser, then send a message to your partner to ask if they want to go for dinner that evening, all directly from your PC. Without having to turn on your phone and open each individual app, the Galaxy Book4 series lets you access smartphone functions and information faster and smarter.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy Book4 and Microsoft Copilot plus the other new intelligent connectivity features over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung



