Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series gets official

Samsung has announced its latest range of laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series, and there will be several models in the range, these will include the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro, and Book4 Pro 360.

While good visuals are crucial, having advanced audio is just as important for a well-rounded PC experience. AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos® deliver high octaves and rich bass for clear and crisp sound. Studio-quality dual microphones with bi-directional AI noise canceling capture your voice clearly during video calls, even in noisy outdoor environments. When paired with Galaxy Buds2 Pro, LE Audio8 — an advanced Bluetooth audio standard — enables realistic sounds with reduced latency to make experiences such as gaming more immersive. Auto Switch9 allows you to seamlessly connect your Buds to multiple devices — from your smartphone, tablet and watch to your TV and now PC — so you can enjoy listening to your devices without manual input. A large touchpad and a wide range of ports — including a new HDMI 2.1 port — are also designed to enhance the usability of the Galaxy Book4 series. All these features are packed in a slim and light design that opens powerful possibilities on the go.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro, and Book4 Pro 360 laptops over at Samsung’s website at the link below, as yet we do not have any details on pricing for each device.

Source Samsung



