Samsung TV Plus gets Movie VOD Service in Korea

Samsung has announced that it is launching a movie VOD service for Samsung TV Plus in its home country of Korea, and they plan to work with KT Alpha to bring VOD content to the platform in Korea.

Samsung has said that there will be around 150 titles available by the end of 2023 and that they will be adding about 1,000 titles in 2024, there will be some Christmas movies available soon.

CJ ENM exclusive channels have also been added, so you can enjoy content from CJ ENM channels that are not available in other domestic FAST services, such as ‘Amazing Saturday’, ‘Our Blues’, and ‘Mr. Sunshine’.

Choi Yong-hoon, Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display Business Division, said, “Considering the diverse tastes of users, we plan to expand VOD to more than 1,000 next year by strengthening content partnerships,” and added, “We plan to continuously improve consumer experience through high-quality content and UI updates.”

Samsung TV Plus is an ad-based free streaming (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV, FAST) service that allows you to enjoy a variety of content for free. You can enjoy content for free by watching ads without paying a monthly subscription fee.

You can find out more details about the Samsung TV Plus and its new movie VOD service over at Samsung at the link below, as yet there are no details on when it will be expanded to other countries.

Source Samsung



