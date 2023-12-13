Samsung Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25G smartphones unveiled

Samsung has announced two new smartphones in Vietnam, the Samsung Galaxy A15 and the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G. The new Galaxy A15 is available as either a 4G or a 5G smartphone, and the Galaxy A25 5G is a 5G device.

The new handsets come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and both devices have a Full HD+ resolution, the A15 handset has a 90Hz refresh rate and the Galaxy A25 comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A15 comes with a MediaTek Helip G99 and 8GB of RAM, there is a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, the Galaxy A25 comes with a Samsung Exynios 1280 processor and 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot.

The story of phone performance now does not stop at power but is also a combination of power efficiency and durability. In addition to equipping the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 5G duo with powerful, segment-leading processors, Samsung also has software optimizations to help these devices possess impressive power consumption performance. image, increasing usage time. Specifically, Galaxy A15 LTE is equipped with 8-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, Galaxy A15 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 8-core processor for the first time in the Vietnamese market and Galaxy A25 5G is equipped with Exynos 1280 8-core chip . These are all top processors in the popular segment, with the ability to smoothly handle tasks.

The new Samsung Galaxy A15 and Samsung Galaxy A25 smartphones are now available in Vietnam, you can find out more details at the link below, as yet there are no details on when they will be available in more countries.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena



