New Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors launched at CES

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its range of Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors and these new devices have been made official at this year’s CES. The range includes the Odyssey OLED G9, Odyssey OLED G8, and the Odyssey OLED G6.

The new OLED models deliver on the performance and visual clarity gamers look for in their monitors and include the Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD model), Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD model) and the Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD model).

The Odyssey OLED G9 is a 49” curved ultra-wide gaming monitor with DQHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution, a 32:9 aspect ratio and other upgraded features. The Odyssey OLED G8 is the first flat 32” Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Both monitors have a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.1 The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27” QHD (2,560 x 1,440) monitor which supports a 16:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

“Along with game genres, gaming platforms are getting more diverse,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s new OLED Odyssey gaming monitors will empower gamers with more immersive game environments and innovative technology that personalize their gaming experiences — meeting and exceeding their evolving needs.”

You can find out more details about the new range of Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors over at Samsung’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for the new models.

Source Samsung



