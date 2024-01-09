Apple Vision Pro gets a new promo video

We heard yesterday that Apple has announced that its flagship new product for 2024, the Apple Vision Pro will go on sale on the 2nd of February 2024 and Apple will start taking pre-orders for the device later this month on the 19th of January.

Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro will start at 5 a.m. PST on Friday the 19th of January and the device will retail for $3,499 in the U.S., it will come with 256GB of storage, Apple will also offer the ZEISS optical inserts which will cost $99 for readers and $149 for prescription. And now Apple has released a new promo video that gives us a look at what we can expect from Apple’s new device.

The Apple Vision Pro is an awesome game-changer in the world of spatial computing. It’s all about changing the way we work, hang out, remember the good times, and have fun. This gadget mixes up digital stuff with real-life things, making everything feel more real in visionOS.

And guess what? You control it just by looking at it, waving your hands, or even just talking. Plus, there’s this brand new App Store where you can grab over a million apps that work with both iOS and iPadOS.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Apple Vision Pro, this is expected to be an exciting new category for Apple and we are interested to see how the device is developed over the next few years.

Source Apple



