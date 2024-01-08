Apple Vision Pro launches in US February 2nd 2024

Apple has announced that preorders for its highly anticipated spatial computing headset the Apple Vision Pro will start later this month on January 19th 2024 and the headset will officially launch throughout the United States on February 2nd 2024. Apple’s new spatial computing headset that could change the way we use computers especially with the explosion of artificial intelligence last year.

The Apple Vision Pro has been specifically designed to provide users with a cutting-edge piece of technology, offering a sophisticated system that allows users to interact with their computers in a completely new way. With the introduction of the visionOS operating system users can control their devices using eye movements, hand gestures, and voice commands, creating a more natural and intuitive computing experience.

Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

An infinite canvas for productivity: With key productivity and collaboration apps like Fantastical, Freeform, JigSpace, apps from Microsoft 365, and Slack, Apple Vision Pro is an ideal productivity tool for everyday tasks. Apps can appear side by side at any scale for incredible multitasking, and with support for Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, users can create the perfect workspace. With Mac Virtual Display, users can even bring the powerful capabilities of their Mac into Vision Pro, creating an enormous, private, and portable 4K display, ideal for pro workflows.

The ultimate entertainment experience: Apple Vision Pro features ultra-high-resolution displays that deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, enabling users to watch movies and TV shows from Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, and other services on a screen that feels 100 feet wide with support for HDR content. Within the Apple TV app, users can access more than 150 3D titles with incredible depth wherever they are. Vision Pro also introduces Apple Immersive Video, a remarkable new entertainment format pioneered by Apple that puts users inside the action with 180-degree, three-dimensional 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio. Users can also enjoy new interactive experiences like Encounter Dinosaurs.

New gaming experiences: Players can access games on the App Store, including more than 250 titles on Apple Arcade. Hit games like NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and Sonic Dream Team can be played on a screen as large as they want with incredible audio and support for popular game controllers. New spatial games, including Game Room, What the Golf?, and Super Fruit Ninja, take advantage of the powerful capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to transform the space around players, offering unique and engaging gameplay experiences.

Apple Vision Pro release date

The Apple Vision Pro will be available for purchase in the United States starting February 2, with pre-orders opening on January 19 and is built around visionOS, an operating system that merges the digital and physical worlds. This system lets users engage with a three-dimensional space in a way that feels more like interacting with the real world than with a computer screen. The device is compatible with a wide range of iOS and iPadOS apps, and it also supports new apps that are designed to take advantage of the Vision Pro’s spatial capabilities. This opens up a world of possibilities for users, who can now interact with their technology in ways they never could before.

For professionals and teams, the Vision Pro could be fantastic for productivity and collaboration and works with key applications such as Microsoft 365 and Slack, making it easier for teams to communicate and work together efficiently. The device can also be used with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, which enhances its utility in a professional environment.

Entertainment and gaming are also areas where the Vision Pro shines. It features high-resolution displays with HDR and Apple Immersive Video, providing an exceptional viewing experience. Gamers will appreciate the wide selection of games, including titles from Apple Arcade, which have been enhanced with spatial technology to create more engaging and lifelike gameplay.

The Vision Pro also introduces innovative social and personalization features. Users can capture and share moments with spatial photos and videos that add a new dimension to their memories. FaceTime conversations are more realistic, with life-size interactions and spatial audio. The device’s design is modular, allowing for customization with prescription lenses and other personal touches to meet individual needs.

Apple visionOS operating system

Performance is another area where the Vision Pro stands out. Powered by Apple silicon, the device offers top-tier performance. It includes advanced features like eye tracking and EyeSight, which foster a sense of transparency and connection. Optic ID provides secure authentication, ensuring that users’ privacy is protected, especially when it comes to sensitive eye tracking data. VisionOS also introduces new accessibility options, making the device usable for a wide range of people with different needs.

Apple’s commitment to the environment is evident in the Vision Pro’s design. The device is made with recycled materials and is designed to be energy efficient. This is part of Apple’s broader goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, demonstrating the company’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

The Apple Vision Pro is poised to become an important milestone in the evolution of computing. It brings together work, play, and social connectivity in a single device that prioritizes privacy, security, and sustainability. With its innovative features and intuitive design, the Vision Pro is set to offer users a unique and enhanced computing experience. For more information jump over to the official Apple website and press release.