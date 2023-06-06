New Apple Mac Studio with M2 Ultra and M2 Max

Apple today introduced its new Mac Studio at its Worldwide Developer Conference WWDC 2023, equipped with the companies latest Apple Silicon processing technology that promises to redefine the boundaries of performance and connectivity. The new Mac Studio is powered by the M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra chips, which are designed to deliver a significant boost in performance.

If you’re a professional seeking a machine that can keep up with your demanding workflows, you will be pleased to know that the Mac Studio is up to six times faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac and three times faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra.

Apple also introduced its new Apple Vision Pro augmented and virtual reality headset announcing that the new technology will be available soon to purchase throughout the United States priced at $3,500.

“The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro with Apple silicon are the two most powerful Macs we’ve ever made,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “Mac Studio has been a breakthrough for pros everywhere, and it’s at the heart of hundreds of thousands of home and pro studios across the world. Today, it gets even better with M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, featuring even more performance and enhanced connectivity.

And for those users who need the versatility of internal expansion, Mac Pro combines PCIe slots with our most powerful chip. The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro join our other pro systems to give our users the most powerful and capable lineup of pro products that Apple has ever offered.”

Mac Studio with M2 Ultra

The M2 Ultra chip is a standout feature in the new Mac Studio. It delivers twice the performance and capabilities of the M2 Max, making it Apple’s largest and most capable system on a chip (SoC) ever. If you’re wondering how this translates to real-world performance, the Mac Studio with M2 Ultra is up to three times faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, and up to six times faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac.

Here’s a quick look at the M2 Ultra’s specifications:

24-core CPU

Up to a 76-core GPU

Up to 192GB of memory

800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth

Mac Studio with M2 Max

The Mac Studio with M2 Max is another powerful offering from Apple. It’s up to 50 percent faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio and four times faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac. It features a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.

Enhanced connectivity

Apple today introduced the new Mac Studio with an array of connectivity options designed to cater to the needs of professionals. The new Mac Studio now supports higher-bandwidth HDMI, enabling up to 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates. With the M2 Ultra, the Mac Studio can support up to six Pro Display XDRs, allowing for a vast amount of screen real estate for pro workflows.

In addition, the new Mac Studio features advanced built-in wireless technologies. Wi-Fi 6E delivers download speeds that are up to twice as fast as the previous generation, while Bluetooth 5.3 allows users to connect to the latest Bluetooth accessories.

Performance comparisons

When compared to previous models, the new Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra significantly improves performance for various professional tasks:

Motion graphics designers using After Effects can render up to 50 percent faster with the M2 Max.

Developers can build new versions of apps with Xcode at blazing speed, with up to 25 percent faster performance with the M2 Max.

3D artists using Octane can render up to three times faster with the M2 Ultra.

Colorists using DaVinci Resolve can see up to 50 percent faster video processing than before with the M2 Ultra.

Mac Studio starts at $1,999 and $1,799 for education for configure-to-order options jump over to the official Apple website by following the link below.

Source : Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals