Apple Vision Pro headset to get app store this fall

Apple has announced that the Vision Pro headset and its visionOS beta will have an app store this fall, they also announced that existing iPhone and iPad apps will automatically be published to the Vision Pro app store.

This means that many developer’s apps will be made available for the new Apple Vision Pro AR headset and the new visionOS which is currently in beta, the device is expected to launch in 2024.

A brand‑new App Store will launch with Apple Vision Pro, featuring apps and games built for visionOS, as well as hundreds of thousands of iPad and iPhone apps that run great on visionOS too. Users can access their favorite iPad and iPhone apps side by side with new visionOS apps on the infinite canvas of Apple Vision Pro, enabling them to be more connected, productive, and entertained than ever before. And since most iPad and iPhone apps run on visionOS as is, your app experiences can easily extend to Apple Vision Pro from day one — with no additional work required.

You can find out more information about what Apple has planned for its visionOS and the Vision Pro app store over at Apple’s developer website, as yet we do not have a release date for their new AR headset, all we know is that it is coming in 2024.

Source Apple, 9 to 5 Mac, Techmeme



