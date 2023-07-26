Apple visionOS beta 2 released

As well as the new iOS 17 beta 4 and iPadOS 17 beta 4, Apple also released visionOS beta 2 for its Apple Vision Pro AR headset, the software has been made available to developers ahead of the launch of the developer version of the device.

Apple is expected to make its new developer version of the Apple Vision Pro available to developers sometime next month, the retail version of the device will be launched in early 2024 and it will cost around $3,500.

The visionOS beta 2 SDK supports developing apps for Apple Vision Pro devices running visionOS beta 2. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 15 beta 5, available from the Beta Software Downloads. For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 15 beta 5, see Xcode 15 Beta 5 Release Notes.

New Features

visionOS automatically checks if display adjustment is required the first time you put on Apple Vision Pro. Press and hold the Digital Crown until you see a green check mark. If you’re unable to complete adjustment, contact your WWDR representative. You can readjust your displays in Settings > Eyes & Hands > Adjust Display Alignment. (109802097)

To Force Quit an app, hold both the Digital Crown and top button for 2 seconds. Select the desired app from the list which appears, then select the Force Quit button. (111057029)

To quickly re-enroll eye or hand tracking, press the top button 4 times. (111057263)

The new visionOS bet 2 is now available for developers to test out, you can find out m ore details over at Ap[ple’s website at the link below, you can also nsee the fiull release notes as well.

