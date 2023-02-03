25 GeForce NOW games added to celebrate third birthday

This week NVIDIA is celebrating the third birthday of its game streaming service GeForce NOW. By adding 25 new games to the service for subscribers to enjoy. GeForce NOW members can celebrate all month long, starting with a Dying Light 2 reward and support for nine more games this week, including Deliver Us Mars with RTX ON.

The anniversary celebration wouldn’t be complete without giving back to the community. Starting next week, GeForce NOW members can score free Dying Light 2 rewards: a new outfit dubbed “Post-Apo,” complete with a Rough Duster, Bleak Pants, Well-Worn Boots, Tattered Leather Gauntlets, Dystopian Mask and Spiked Bracers to scavenge around and parkour in.

GeForce NOW games

Three years ago, GeForce NOW launched out of a beta period to let anyone sign up to experience PC gaming from the cloud. Since then, members have streamed more than 700 million hours from the cloud, bringing home the victory on devices that could never stand up to the action on their own. Gamers have experienced the unparalleled cinematic quality of RTX ON, with more than 50 titles taking advantage of real-time ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS. And with 1,500+ games supported in the GeForce NOW library, the action never has to stop.”

“The performance available to members has expanded in the past three years, too. Members could initially play at up to 1080p, 60 frames per second gameplay on the Priority membership. In 2021, an upgrade to RTX 3080-class performance at up to 4K 60 fps became available. Now, the new Ultimate membership unlocks unrivaled performance at up to 4K 120 fps streaming, or up to 1080p 240 fps in NVIDIA Reflex-supported games on rigs powered by GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs.

Ultimate members can stream at ultrawide resolutions — a first for cloud gaming. And with the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture in the cloud, members can experience full ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 3 in supported games across their devices for a truly cinematic experience.

Source : NVIDIA





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals