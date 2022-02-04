Dying Light 2 launches on GeForce NOW game streaming service

If you’d like to try out the new Dying Light 2 survival game launch this week that your rig might not be up to it. You may be pleased to know that it has now landed on the GeForce NOW game streaming service allowing you to enjoy the game complete with RTX ON. “Techland’s Dying Light 2 Stay Human arrives with RTX ON and is streaming from the cloud.” Check out the quick teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game and the graphics on GeForce NOW with RTX ON.

Dying Light 2 GeForce NOW game streaming

“Civilization has fallen to the virus, and The City, one of the last large human sanctuaries, is torn by conflict in a world ravaged by the infected dead. You are a wanderer with the power to determine the fate of The City in your search to learn the truth. Stay Human will be enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS, ray-traced global illumination, ray-traced reflections, and ray-traced shadows, giving GeForce RTX gamers the definitive experience. Watch our World Premiere RTX ON gameplay trailer!”

“Dying Light 2 Stay Human features a dynamic day-night cycle that is enhanced with the power of ray tracing, including fully ray-traced lighting throughout. Ray-traced global illumination, reflections and shadows bring the world to life with significantly better diffused lighting and improved shadows, as well as more accurate and crisp reflections.”

“We’ve been working with NVIDIA to expand the world of Dying Light 2 with ray-tracing technology so that players can experience our newest game with unprecedented image quality and more immersion than ever,” said Tomasz Szałkowski, rendering director at Techland. “Now, gamers can play Dying Light 2 Stay Human streaming on GeForce NOW to enjoy our game in the best way possible and exactly as intended with the RTX 3080 membership, even when playing on underpowered devices.”

Source : NVIDIA

