iPhone SE 3 expected at Apple event next week

Its official, Apple’s rumored press event will take place on the 8th of March, we are expecting to see the new iPhone SE 3 at this event.

As well as the new iPhone SE, we are also expecting to see a new iPad Air and also a new 13 inch MacBook Pro.

We have heard various rumors about the new iPhone SE 3 and we pretty much know the majority of the specifications on the handset.

Apple is expected to keep the design of the new iPhone SE the same as the existing model, internally the handset will get a range of upgrades.

One of the major upgrades for the new iPhone SE smartphone will be 5G, the current handset comes with 4G. The device is rumored to be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro handsets.

The new iPhone SE will also get a number of other upgrades, this will include new front and rear cameras, and possibly more storage than the current models.

It is still expected to come with Touch ID, although it is not clear as yet whether this will be moved to the power button or whether it will still feature a home button. Also, we do not know if Apple intends to add Face ID to this iPhone.

There are suggestions that the new iPhone SE 3 will be cheaper than the current model, it could launch for $299, the current iPhone SE costs $399. We will have more details about this new iPhone and the other new devices at Apple’s press event next Tuesday.

