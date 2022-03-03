Apple event scheduled for March 8th

Apple has announced that they are holding a press event next week on the 8th of March, this is the date we have been hearing rumors about over the last few weeks.

The Apple event will take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time next Tuesday the 8th of March and we are expecting to see a number of new Apple devices. The event is called ‘Peek Performance’.

There are going to be a number of new devices at the Apple Event next week, this will include a new 13 inch MacBook Pro, a new iPad Air, and the iPhone SE 3.

The iPhone SE 3 will get a number of upgrades over the existing iPhone SE, the device is expected to come with the same design. It will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor, this is the same processor used in the iPhone 13.

The device will also come with some new cameras and more RAM and it is rumored to be cheaper than the current model. The current iPhone SE retails for $399, the new model is rumored to retail for $299.

We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Apple has planned for their March press event next week and also looking forward to seeing some new devices.

Source Apple

