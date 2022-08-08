Apple has started to record its iPhone 14 event

The new iPhone 14 range will launch next month and Apple will be streaming its event online, according to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has already started to record the event.

We will get to see the new iPhone 14 at the event, there will be four models in the range and we will also get to see the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch Pro.

Apple gearing up for its September iPhone launch event. This isn’t entirely surprising, but I’m told that Apple has started to record and assemble its September media event, which is likely to take place in the first half of the month (as usual).

Apple will unveil their new iPhone 14 and 14 Max smartphones at the event, these are rumored to come with a version of the Apple A15 bionic processor and also still feature a notch.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be the top models, these will come with a new Apple A16 Bionic processor and will also feature a new display without a notch. These two models are also said to come with an always-on display.

Apple will also release iOS 16 next month when the new iPhones launch. We also heard previously that iPadOS 16 will launch in October along with some new iPads at the Mac event.

Source Bloomberg

