Apple iPhone 14 ‘ Far Out’ event set for 7th September

We previously heard a rumor that the iPhone 14 would be announced on the 7th of September, Apple has now sent out invites for its new ‘Far Out’ press event for the 7th of September.

Apple will live to stream their event on the 7th of September and we are expecting to see a range of new devices at the event.

This will include the new iPhone 14 lineup and also the new Apple Watches, the new Macs and iPads are expected in October.

There will be four versions of the iPhone this year, the iPhone 14 which will have a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 14 Max which will have a 6.7-inch display. There will also be the new iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.

The two standard models will still feature a notch on the display and the two Pro models will be the first iPhones to come without a notch.

We will also get to see the new Apple Watch at the event, there will be two models of the handset, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro.

The iPhone 14 event will take place at 10.00 am Pacific Time on the 7th of September at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino.

