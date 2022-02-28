iPhone SE 3 could cost just $300

The current iPhone SE retails for $399, according to a recent report, the new iPhone SE 3 could be even cheaper and retail for around $300.

A new report suggests that Apple will lower the price of the new iPhone SE 3 to just $300, this would allow it to compete even further with budget smartphones from other manufacturers.

This would be possible for Apple to do as their new iPhone SE will apparently come with the same design as the current handset, the hardware inside the device will be getting updated.

The handset will be a 5G smartphone and the device will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic mobile processor that is used in their flagship iPhone 13 range. The device is also expected to get some updated cameras and more RAM than the current device.

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event for the new iPhone SE on the 8th of March, we are also going to see some other new devices at this event. This will include an updated iPad Air and also some new Macs, we know there will be at least one new MacBook at the event.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new iPhone SE 3 smartphone and the other devices that will be announced next month.

Source Investors, GSM Arena

