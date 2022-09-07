Samsung’s home devices are 10% more efficient

Samsung has revealed that it has made its home devices 10 percent more efficient on top of the highest efficiency standard that is used today under the new European energy labeling system.

The company has revealed that its latest AI-powered home appliances are designed to be the most energy-efficient of their devices to date.

“As we set our vision on becoming the No. 1 energy efficient appliance brand, we are excited to showcase the Samsung appliances and technologies that are making it possible,” said Hyesoon Yang, EVP and Head of Customer Experience of the Digital Appliances at Samsung Electronics. “Thanks to SmartThings Energy maximizing the features of Samsung appliances, users can enjoy the latest in appliance technologies while also being eco-conscious at home.”

When it comes to at-home sustainability, the kitchen is a key focus area because it houses large appliances that are perpetually running. Fresh food storage, for example, requires refrigerators to maintain continuous operation and, consequently, a consistent power draw.

Addressing this, Samsung’s refrigerators were designed to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint while optimizing food storage. Samsung refrigerators are rated No. 1 in energy efficiency in their category and, in fact, provide an added 10% extra savings on top the current highest energy rating standard. Also, SmartThings Energy with AI Energy Mode helps intelligently reduce energy usage for refrigerators by up to 30%.2

