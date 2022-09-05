Samsung IFA 2022 focuses on home products

Samsung’s IFA 2022 has focused on home products, Samsung has shown off a wide range of devices at this year’s event.

This includes their latest smart home products, plus their latest range of 8K TVs, projectors, and other devices.

IFA 2022’s Samsung Town brought excited visitors together to experience Samsung Electronics’ latest products.

After a two-year hiatus, Europe’s biggest home appliances trade show is back and better than ever. IFA 2022 took place offline on September 2 in Berlin, Germany, where Samsung Electronics showcased its latest lineup in the Samsung Town exhibition hall. With various zones, such as the SmartThings Life Zone and Everyday Sustainability Zone, visitors could experience the latest products in visual display, home appliances, mobile and memory categories.

At the event, you can find the European Bespoke Home series, Bespoke Infinite lineup, premium high-definition screens including the Micro LED and Odyssey Ark and an upgraded mobile lineup including the Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4, Watch5 and more. Let’s explore the Samsung Town exhibition space at IFA 2022, filled with Samsung’s newest products, interactive exhibits and more through the photos below.

You can find out more information about all of Samsung’s latest products that have been shown off at IFA over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

