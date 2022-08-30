Samsung IFA 2022 gets previewed

Samsung has revealed some details about what it is planning for IFA 2022. The company will be focusing on its home devices at the event.

This will include a range of Smart Home devices and also its new energy-efficient home devices, it will also be revealing information about its new Net Zero Home.

The world today faces many challenges. In particular, the pandemic has become a cause for us to back on the various challenges we’ve faced in the past, the biggest issue among those pertaining to the environment.

As a result, consumers have become more aware of the impact their choices are having on the environment and are practicing eco-conscious activities in their daily lives to compensate. This is especially applicable at homes where we spend most of our time. Consumers want home appliances that help create a sustainable home life.

In response to these consumer demands, Samsung Electronics introduced Bespoke Home Appliances in 2019, which includes not only customizable design and function but also sustainable solutions. Since its launch, Bespoke home appliances have received great reviews1 from consumers and the industry and have expanded to more than 50 countries worldwide.

You can find out more details about what is coming to Samsung’s IFA 2022 press event over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

