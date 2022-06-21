Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary celebration overview

Assassin’s Creed fans will be pleased to know that Ubisoft is celebrating 15 years of Assassin’s Creed with lots of free content Discovery Tours, Origins updates, and more. “We’re honoring the brotherhood all summer long by highlighting an Assassin’s Creed game each week! Be sure to come back to this page to find new challenges, discover new fan creations, and try to win prizes. Leap into history and celebrate the 15th anniversary.”

Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary

“Prove your knowledge of the Creed and earn a chance to win a range of prizes. Each week we’re offering a new quiz allowing you to test your knowledge and increase your overall score. A higher score gives you more chances to win! This week, you must prove your Viking prowess as we celebrate Eivor’s adventures in Valhalla. Become Eivor, a legendary Viking raider on a quest for glory. Explore England’s Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your power.”

“Join a 12-week streaming speedrun marathon featuring a new game each week, spanning Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the original Assassin’s Creed. Watch live or join in the fun with your own speedrunning livestreams! Who are the Vikings? Share the way of life, customs and beliefs of these men of the North. Understand exactly what is going to urge them to leave their magnificent lands and risk it all for the chance to find fame and fortune.”

For more details on all the new content for the 15th Anniversary celebration jump over to the official product page on the Ubisoft website by following the link below.

Source : Ubisoft

