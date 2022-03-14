Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok Viking expansion lands

Ubisoft has today announced the release of its new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok expansion making it available on all major gaming platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, PC and also via the Ubisoft+ monthly subscription service. “Embrace your destiny as Odin, the Norse god. Unleash new divine powers as you embark on a desperate quest through a breathtaking world. Complete a legendary Viking saga and save your son in the face of the gods’ doom.”

Check out the official launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Viking adventure expansion.

Dawn of Ragnarok Viking Adventure expansion lands

“Vikings, the time has come. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Dawn of Ragnarok expansion is available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, ushering in over 35 hours of content steeped in Norse mythology and in-game lore. Eivor once again delves into the memories of Odin (also called Havi) as they search for their missing son Baldr in Svartalfheim, the dwarven realm.

Svartalfheim has been invaded by the fire giant Surtr who leads an army of the Muspel fire giants and Jotun frost giants. Surtr has taken Baldr and has a vendetta against Odin. As Odin races to find their son, they are also faced with the looming threat of Ragnarok. Players will need to use all of the abilities at their disposal – plus a few new tricks – to infiltrate Svartalfheim, rescue Baldr, and face an even more powerful force: fate itself.”

“In the most ambitious expansion in franchise history, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. Unleash new divine powers as you embark on a desperate quest through a breathtaking world. Complete a legendary Viking saga and save your son in the face of the gods’ doom.”

Source : Ubisoft

