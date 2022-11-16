NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card review

If you are interested in learning more about the performance, you can expect from the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards. Check out the performance review below created by the team over a Digital Foundry, providing an in-depth overview of what you can expect from the new GeForce RTX 4080 card.

The latest “Ada Lovelace” based GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards from NVIDIA have been built to offer a “more affordable” card when compared to the companies flagship 4090. Although the new GeForce RTX 4080 cards are still priced at an eye watering $1,200. Is it worth that sort of cash? Check out the review below and by the PC Mag website team via the link below.

Digital Foundry explains :

“As a product, the RTX 4080 is a solid gen-on-gen upgrade – around 50% faster than a 3080 and 35% up on a 3080 Ti. However, with this in mind, the pricing is way too high for the performance you get – and some benchmarks actually show the RTX 4090 offering better value overall.”

GeForce RTX 4080

PC Mag explains :

“Though it’s exceedingly powerful and more affordable than the GeForce RTX 4090, it isn’t easy to recommend at its launch pricing. This card exists at a crossroads where it’s too expensive to attract most gamers, and the gamers who are willing to pay this much will likely want to opt for the goliath-grade, Editors’ Choice-award-holding RTX 4090 instead. “

“Now, despite what may sound like a slight downer in our tone to this point, we opted to give the RTX 4080 a 4-star rating, regardless, because it is a technical triumph of a video card. Its blistering-fast performance is far ahead of all last-gen graphics cards, which may be reason enough for you to buy one even if most gamers will want to wait for something more affordable from AMD or Nvidia’s own stable, which are inevitably coming—some very soon.”

Source : Digital Foundry : PC Mag





