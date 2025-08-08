Framework Desktop Modular PC Review : Last Desktop You’ll Ever Need?

What if your next desktop PC could grow with you, adapt to your evolving needs, and reflect your personal style—all without breaking a sweat? The Framework Desktop promises to do just that, redefining what it means to own a modular computer. In an industry often dominated by rigid, one-size-fits-all designs, this compact powerhouse dares to offer something different: a DIY-friendly, customizable experience that doesn’t sacrifice performance. With its AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor, integrated graphics, and energy-efficient design, the Framework Desktop positions itself as more than just a PC—it’s a statement about how technology should work for you, not the other way around.

This analysis by ETA Prime dives deep into what makes the Framework Desktop a standout choice for gamers, professionals, and tech enthusiasts alike. From its interchangeable front tiles to its flexible expansion slots, every aspect of this device is designed with adaptability in mind. But does its modular design truly deliver on its promise of seamless upgrades and personalization? And how does its performance stack up against traditional desktops in real-world scenarios like gaming and AI workloads? By the end of this review, you’ll not only understand the Framework Desktop’s capabilities but also gain insights into whether it’s the right fit for your unique computing needs.

Framework Modular Desktop PCs

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Framework Desktop is a modular and customizable PC powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor and 8060S iGPU, offering a balance of power, efficiency, and personalization.

Its standout modular design allows for aesthetic and functional customization, including interchangeable front tiles, customizable side panels, and expansion slots for peripherals like USB ports.

The device delivers impressive performance, capable of running modern games at 1440p resolution with smooth frame rates and handling demanding tasks such as AI workloads and large language models.

It features efficient cooling and energy-saving design, maintaining optimal temperatures and consuming low power, making it a sustainable and quiet option for intensive tasks.

With flexible storage options, easy DIY assembly, and future compatibility with Linux gaming, the Framework Desktop is a future-proof investment for gamers, professionals, and general users alike.

Why the Modular Design Stands Out

The Framework Desktop’s modular design is its most defining feature, offering you the ability to tailor the device to your specific needs and preferences. This modularity begins with the aesthetic options. The front tiles are interchangeable, allowing you to select from a variety of colors and designs or even create your own using blank tiles. The side panels are equally customizable, with options such as transparent acrylic or sleek black finishes, allowing you to match the device to your personal style.

Beyond aesthetics, the modularity extends to functionality. The device includes two expansion slots, which allow you to add peripherals like USB-A or USB-C ports, enhancing its versatility. The DIY assembly process is straightforward and user-friendly, requiring you to install components such as storage drives, fans, and panels. This hands-on approach not only simplifies upgrades but also makes the Framework Desktop an excellent choice for those who enjoy building and personalizing their systems.

Performance Backed by AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395

At the heart of the Framework Desktop lies the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor, paired with the integrated 8060S iGPU. This combination delivers impressive performance across a variety of tasks, including gaming, AI workloads, and general computing. The device is capable of running modern games at 1440p resolution with high settings, offering smooth frame rates comparable to dedicated GPUs like the RTX 4060 in certain scenarios.

Benchmarks further highlight its capabilities, demonstrating its ability to handle demanding applications such as AI tasks and large language models. Whether you’re a gamer seeking immersive experiences or a professional managing resource-intensive workloads, the Framework Desktop provides the power and versatility required for a wide range of applications.

This Modular PC Could Be the Last Desktop You’ll Ever Need

Stay informed about the latest in modular PCs by exploring our other resources and articles.

Efficient Cooling and Energy-Saving Design

The Framework Desktop is engineered with an efficient cooling system that ensures optimal performance while keeping temperatures under control. During gaming sessions, the system maintains an average temperature of 64°C, with peak temperatures reaching 83°C under heavy loads. This effective cooling system operates quietly, making sure minimal noise even during intensive tasks.

In addition to its cooling capabilities, the device is designed with energy efficiency in mind. It consumes just 127W during gaming and 153W at maximum load, making it an environmentally conscious choice for users who value sustainability. This combination of effective cooling and low power consumption ensures that the Framework Desktop delivers high performance without compromising on energy efficiency.

Flexible Storage and Expandability

The Framework Desktop excels in storage flexibility, supporting 2280 M.2 SSDs for fast and reliable performance. It includes a pre-installed hinged heat sink, simplifying the installation process and allowing you to source and install your own SSDs and fans. This design not only enhances the device’s configurability but also ensures that it can adapt to your evolving needs over time.

The expandability of the Framework Desktop makes it a future-proof investment, capable of growing alongside your requirements. Whether you need additional storage for gaming, professional workloads, or multimedia projects, the device’s modular design ensures that upgrades are both easy and cost-effective.

Gaming at 1440p: A Smooth Experience

For gaming enthusiasts, the Framework Desktop delivers exceptional performance at 1440p resolution. Popular titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Spider-Man 2, Mortal Kombat 1, Forza Horizon 5, and Fortnite run smoothly on the integrated 8060S iGPU, providing an immersive gaming experience. This level of performance makes the Framework Desktop a competitive option for gamers seeking a compact yet powerful system capable of handling modern games with ease.

Additional Features and Future Compatibility

The Framework Desktop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, offering a seamless and user-friendly setup experience. For those who prefer open source operating systems, Linux gaming support is planned, further expanding the device’s compatibility and appeal. This flexibility ensures that the Framework Desktop can cater to a diverse range of user preferences and requirements.

Its efficient power-to-performance ratio and integrated graphics enhance its value as a versatile and forward-looking PC. Whether you’re focused on gaming, professional tasks, or general computing, the Framework Desktop is designed to meet your needs while remaining adaptable to future advancements.

A Modular PC for Every User

The Framework Desktop stands out as a modular, customizable, and high-performance PC that caters to a wide audience. Its combination of the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor, efficient cooling system, and user-friendly design makes it suitable for a variety of applications, from gaming to professional workloads. Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast looking to build and personalize your system or a casual user seeking a reliable and efficient PC, the Framework Desktop offers a unique blend of flexibility, power, and efficiency in a compact form factor.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals