Mecha Comet : A Modular Pocket Linux PC from $159

The Mecha Comet is a new modular handheld Linux computer that emphasizes versatility, repairability, and sustainability. Compact yet powerful, it is designed to appeal to a wide range of users, including tech enthusiasts, developers, and hardware tinkerers. By combining open source software with a modular hardware framework, the Mecha Comet seeks to redefine portable computing while fostering a collaborative and innovative community.

With its compact design, open source operating system, and magnetic modular components, the Mecha Comet is built to evolve with you. Want a retro gaming console? Done. A smart home controller? Easy. A tool for robotics or AI projects? Absolutely. And the best part? It’s designed with sustainability in mind, so you can feel good about using it for years to come. In this overview by ETA PRIME learn what makes this modular Linux PC so special and why it’s sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts everywhere.

Mecha Comet Modular Linux PC

The Mecha Comet Will soon be launching via Kickstarter and currently has a holding page where you can sign up to be notified when the modular handheld computer officially launches, with super early-bird rewards starting from just $159. Using its magnetic snap interface, the Comet supports swappable extensions such as a game controller, keyboard and a breakout board and you can make your own extensions too if desired.

Operating System: Open source and Developer-Centric

The Mecha Comet runs on Mechanics OS, a lightweight Linux-based operating system optimized for performance and functionality. As an open source platform, Mechanics OS is hosted on GitHub, inviting developers to contribute to its ongoing development and refinement. This collaborative approach ensures that the operating system evolves to meet the needs of its users.

Early adopters can participate in a pilot program to test the OS, provide feedback, and help shape its future. This developer-friendly environment makes the Mecha Comet an attractive option for programmers and tech enthusiasts looking to experiment with open source software.

Modular Design: Customization and Flexibility

The modular design of the Mecha Comet is one of its standout features, offering unparalleled adaptability for different use cases. Modules attach seamlessly via magnets and pogo pins, allowing users to tailor the device to their specific needs. Current module options include:

Game Controller: Designed for retro gaming enthusiasts, this module transforms the Mecha Comet into a portable gaming console.

Designed for retro gaming enthusiasts, this module transforms the Mecha Comet into a portable gaming console. Keyboard: Ideal for productivity tasks, the keyboard module enhances typing efficiency and usability.

Ideal for productivity tasks, the keyboard module enhances typing efficiency and usability. GPIO Module: Perfect for hardware tinkering, prototyping, and experimenting with electronics.

This modular approach not only enhances the device’s functionality but also encourages community-driven innovation. Users are empowered to design, share, and even sell their own modules, creating a vibrant ecosystem of creativity and collaboration.

Modular Handheld Linux Computer

Repairability and Sustainability: A Durable Design

In an industry often dominated by disposable electronics, the Mecha Comet takes a bold stance by prioritizing repairability and sustainability. Key design elements include:

Recycled Materials: The device is constructed using eco-friendly materials, reducing its environmental footprint.

The device is constructed using eco-friendly materials, reducing its environmental footprint. Ease of Repair: A single screw size simplifies disassembly, and key components such as the screen, camera, and battery are easily replaceable.

A single screw size simplifies disassembly, and key components such as the screen, camera, and battery are easily replaceable. Longevity: By extending the device’s lifespan, the Mecha Comet helps reduce electronic waste and promotes a more sustainable approach to technology.

This commitment to sustainability aligns with the growing demand for environmentally conscious products, making the Mecha Comet a forward-thinking choice for eco-aware consumers.

Versatile Applications for Everyday Use

The Mecha Comet’s adaptability makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, catering to both casual users and tech-savvy individuals. Its potential use cases include:

Gaming: The device supports emulators and classic games like Doom, offering a portable retro gaming experience.

The device supports emulators and classic games like Doom, offering a portable retro gaming experience. Smart Home Management: Acts as a central hub for controlling and monitoring smart home devices, enhancing convenience and automation.

Acts as a central hub for controlling and monitoring smart home devices, enhancing convenience and automation. AI and Robotics: Serves as a platform for developing AI assistants or robotics projects, making it a valuable tool for innovators.

Serves as a platform for developing AI assistants or robotics projects, making it a valuable tool for innovators. Portable Computing: Functions as a mini cyberdeck, allowing on-the-go productivity for tasks such as coding, writing, or browsing.

Its compact size, robust performance, and modular design make the Mecha Comet an excellent choice for users seeking a versatile and portable computing solution.

Key Features and Specifications

The Mecha Comet is packed with hardware and features that make it a highly adaptable device for diverse applications. Its specifications include:

Processor and Memory: A quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.8 GHz, coupled with 4 GB of RAM, ensures reliable performance and smooth multitasking.

A quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.8 GHz, coupled with 4 GB of RAM, ensures reliable performance and smooth multitasking. Storage: 32 GB of internal storage provides sufficient space for applications, files, and operating system needs.

32 GB of internal storage provides sufficient space for applications, files, and operating system needs. Display: A 3.4–3.5 inch IPS screen delivers crisp visuals in a compact form factor, ideal for both productivity and entertainment.

A 3.4–3.5 inch IPS screen delivers crisp visuals in a compact form factor, ideal for both productivity and entertainment. Battery: A 3,000 mAh battery with USB-C charging ensures portability and convenience for extended use.

A 3,000 mAh battery with USB-C charging ensures portability and convenience for extended use. Connectivity: Features such as Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB ports, 5 GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth enable seamless integration with other devices and networks.

Features such as Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB ports, 5 GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth enable seamless integration with other devices and networks. Expandability: An M.2 PCIe slot and 40 GPIO pins allow for hardware customization and expansion, catering to advanced users and developers.

These features make the Mecha Comet suitable for a variety of tasks, from retro gaming and smart home management to portable computing and prototyping, all while maintaining a compact and user-friendly design.

Future Development and Community Engagement

The Mecha Comet is currently in development, with plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign to bring the device to market. The anticipated base price is approximately $199, with additional modules available at affordable prices.

The development team actively engages with the community through platforms like Discord, sharing updates, gathering feedback, and refining the product based on user input. This collaborative approach ensures that the Mecha Comet evolves in line with the needs and expectations of its audience.

