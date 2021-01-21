READY! MODEL 100 portable computer kit hits Kickstarter

If you have always wanted to build your very own portable computer you may be interested in a new kit available via Kickstarter created by the READY! Computer Corporation. The development team enables you to create your ultimate portable computer with the launch of the READY! MODEL 100. The Computer kit allows you to transform any Single Board Computer such as the Raspberry Ri or small PC x86 motherboard into a “premium, well-made, repairable, modular, portable system you build yourself”.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $235 or £174 (depending on current exchange rates). If the READY! MODEL 100 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the READY! MODEL 100 portable computer kit project play the promotional video below.

“The READY! MODEL 100 is designed for a high-degree of customization and modularity in a durable enclosure system. You decide how you want your computer to work! Consider the MODEL 100 like an electronic multi-tool – the purpose built machine that you design and build yourself for whatever purpose you need it for. You can fit numerous electronic gadgets that previously were external USB dongles into internal devices! Fit a generously sized user-replaceable battery pack with room to spare!”

“The MODEL 100 can be used as a computer, or to supplement your existing computer or smartphone (adds a mechanical keyboard, LCD touch bar & 5+5w speaker system). The MODEL 100 is unlike computers you’ve seen because it exists somewhere in between a DIY kit and a laptop. This is a “modular” system which means you can remove, change, or replace the interior components, couplers, and cabling to suit your needs! It also means you need to be a more active participant in how it operates and runs.”

“If you’re building the PRO kit, you’ll need to decide what Single Board Computer to use, what key switches and caps you need, what port couplers you require and how to deliver the power your system will need. This is not a “complete sy stem” but a framework to build something to your exacting specifications! If you’re building the NEO system, you’ll need to decide what additional power requirements may you have, what devices you want to plug in, and what couplers you’ll need to add to your MODEL 100. You may not need to change anything!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the portable computer kit, jump over to the official READY! MODEL 100 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

