Platform:6 modular computer desk

In a move to redefine the workspace for gamers, content creators, and professionals, CORSAIR, a renowned provider of high-performance gear and systems, has pulled the wraps off its latest innovation – the CORSAIR Platform:6. This modular computer desk is not just a piece of furniture, but a testament to CORSAIR’s commitment to delivering high-quality, feature-rich products that cater to diverse lifestyles.

The Platform:6 PC workstation is offers users innovative design and functionality, crafted from premium materials and boasting an adjustable height for optimal comfort. Its expansive six-foot wide surface area, which can be further expanded, is a nod to the needs of hardcore gamers and remote workers alike. The desk also sets a new benchmark in cable management, ensuring a clutter-free workspace.

What sets the Platform:6 apart is its future-proof design. The desk incorporates a modular rail system that is compatible with hundreds of aftermarket attachments and accessories. This means that users can continually adapt and expand their workspace to suit their evolving needs.

In a world where personalization is key, the Platform:6 doesn’t disappoint. It supports 3D printed accessories, allowing users to add a unique touch to their workspace. Moreover, customers have the freedom to design their own Platform:6 using CORSAIR’s online configurator, or they can opt for predefined bundles for convenience.

The adjustable height variant of the desk is powered by dual electric motors for quick and quiet adjustment. It also features an LCD readout controller with memory presets. The surface of the desk is available in two finishes – a sophisticated dark walnut-stained rubberwood or a sturdy black laminate.

The Platform:6 comes standard with dual monitor arms, a large wire management tray, and an in-desk storage cubby equipped with USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports. For those seeking additional workspace, the desk can be expanded with side extensions and optional hanging pegboards. The Elgato Multi Frame top-mounted pegboard offers additional mounting locations.

For the discerning professional, the flagship Platform:6 Creator Edition is the epitome of luxury and functionality. It includes the Elgato Multi Frame expansion, adjustable height, and a rubberwood surface.

The CORSAIR Platform:6 is set to be available from the CORSAIR webstore and authorized retailers and distributors in Q4 2023. This modular computer desk is more than just a workspace – it’s a statement of style, functionality, and adaptability.

Source: Corsair



