Adafruit ESP32-S2 Reverse TFT Feather 240×135 color TFT display launches

Adafruit has this week announced the launch of a new 240×135 color TFT display positioned on the backside not the front side of the Feather board. The Adafruit ESP32-S2 Reverse TFT Feather measures 52 x 23 x 9.7 mm in size and is now available to purchase priced at $24.95 and is perfect for panel-mounted projects. Featuring three buttons the feather comes with native USB and 4 MB flash + 2 MB of PSRAM making it ideal for use with CircuitPython or Arduino with low-cost WiFi.

The ESP32-S2 is a highly-integrated, low-power, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi System-on-Chip (SoC) solution that now has built-in native USB as well as some other interesting new technologies like Time of Flight distance measurements. With its state-of-the-art power and RF performance, this SoC is an ideal choice for a wide variety of application scenarios relating to the Internet of Things (IoT), wearable electronics, and smart homes.”

Please note the Feather ESP32-S2 has a single-core 240 MHz chip, so it won’t be as fast as ESP32’s with dual-core. Also, there is no Bluetooth support. However, we are super excited about the ESP32-S2’s native USB which unlocks a lot of capabilities for advanced interfacing! This ESP32-S2 mini-module we are using on the Feather comes with 4 MB flash and 2 MB PSRAM so you can buffer massive JSON files for parsing!”

Specifications of the Adafruit ESP32-S2 Reverse TFT Feather display

– ESP32-S2 240MHz Tensilica processor – the next generation of ESP32, now with native USB so it can act like a keyboard/mouse, MIDI device, disk drive, etc!

– Mini module has FCC/CE certification and comes with 4 MByte of Flash and 2 MByte of PSRAM – you can have huge data buffers

– Color 1.14″ IPS TFT with 240×135 pixels – bright and colorful display with ST7789 chipset that can be viewed at any angle.

– Three User Tactile buttons – D0, D1, and D2. D0/BOOT0 is also used for entering ROM bootloader mode if necessary.

– Power options – USB type C or Lipoly battery

– Built-in battery charging when powered over USB-C

– LiPoly battery monitor – LC709203 chip actively monitors your battery for voltage and state of charge / percentage reporting over I2C

– Reset and DFU (BOOT0) buttons to get into the ROM bootloader (which is a USB serial port so you don’t need a separate cable!)

– Serial debug output pin (optional, for checking the hardware serial debug console)

– STEMMA QT connector for I2C devices, with switchable power, so you can go into low power mode.

– On/Charge/User LEDs + status NeoPixel with pin-controlled power for low power usage

– Low Power friendly! In deep sleep mode, we can get down to 40~50uA of current draw from the Lipoly connection. Quiescent current is from the power regulator, ESP32-S2 chip, and – Lipoly monitor. Turn off the NeoPixel and external I2C/TFT power for the lowest quiescent current draw.

Source : AB





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals