Hoveo wireless charging battery pack and phone stand

Phone users searching for a convenient wireless battery pack charger and phone stand might be interested in the new Hoveo soon to be available to purchase priced at around $44. The Magnetic wireless battery pack with 20W USB-C Power Delivery and retractable aluminum viewing stand will first launch throughout Singapore and offers up to 15W simultaneous wireless charging your iPhone and viewing thanks to the integrated stand.

Wireless charging battery pack

“Charge your phone on the go with ease when you have the UNIQ Hoveo wireless power bank with a stand. With a 5,000-mAh battery and 15 watts of power for wireless charging, it’s the ideal necessity for on the go. Moreover, this power bank with a stand features 20-watt USB-C power delivery to charge an iPhone to 50% in 30 minutes.

In fact, its high-capacity battery allows you to charge your smartphone to 100%. So you’ll never have to worry about a dead battery again. Finally, the UNIQ Hoveo includes a built-in aluminum stand for hands-free viewing in portrait or landscape mode. Best of all, it transitions from a power bank to a docking station in a couple of seconds.”

For more information and to register your interest in being notified when the Hoveo 5000mAh Magnetic Power Bank with Viewing Stand launches jump over to the UNIQ website by following the link below.

Source : Hoveo

