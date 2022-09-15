How to use Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch

Apple released watchOS 9 this week, the update brings some great new features to the Apple Watch, one of these is the new Low Power Mode. To use this mode on your Apple Watch, you will need to install the watchOS 9 software update on your device. You will also need to install the iOS 16 software update on your iPhone.

The Low Power Mode has been available on the iPhone for a while and is also available on the Apple Watch.

This model is designed to cut down on the power used by your Apple Watch and extend the battery of the device when it is being used. It does this by turning off some of the features that are usually on when in normal mode.

How do you enable Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch?

This power-saving mode is easy to enable on your Apple Watch, swipe up on your Apple Watch display until you see the Control Center.

You will now see the Battery Percentage, click on this and you will be taken to the Battery Menu for your Apple Watch.

You will now see a toggle for Low Power Mode, turn this on and your watch will be out into the battery-saving mode.

What features do I lose when using Low Power Mode?

By turning the Low Power Mode on, you will lose some features whilst the mode is enabled, these features have been turned off to save on battery life and increase the usage time of your Apple Watch battery/

Here is a list of features that are turned off completely:

Always On display

Heart rate notifications for irregular rhythm, high heart rate, and low heart rate

Background heart rate measurements

Background blood oxygen measurements

Start workout reminder

Here is a list of features that are turned off when your iPhone is not nearby your Apple Watch:

Wi-Fi and cellular connections

Incoming phone calls and notifications

Some other features may take longer when using this mode:

Making a phone call can take longer

Background app refresh happens less frequently

Complications update less frequently

Siri can take longer to process a request

Some animations and scrolling might appear less smooth

How to use Low Power Mode during Workouts

There is also the option to enable Low Power Mode when you are performing Workouts with your Apple Watch. This can come in handy if your battery power is reduced and you do not have time to charge it before your workout.

To turn this mode on you will need to open the Settings App on your Apple Watch, then scroll down and select Workout, you will then be given the option to select Low Power Mode, you can now toggle this setting to On. You will now be able to use the Low Power Mode during your workouts.

Conclusion

We hope that you will find this guide useful and that it will help you get the Low Power Mode setup on your Apple Watch when you need it. This is a really useful feature that Apple has added to the Apple Watch. This guide was written using the new watchOS 9 software on the Apple Watch and iOS 16 on the iPhone.

If you have any questions about setting up Low Power Mode on your Watch or any tips about getting the best battery life, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details about all of the watchOS 9 features over at Apple’s website at the link below.

