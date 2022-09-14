Apple’s watchOS 9 in action (Video)

Apple released watchOS 9 for the Apple Watch this week along with their iOS 16 software update for the iPhone.

we previously got to have a look at some of the new features in watchOS 9 and now we have a new video, this one is from Zollotech and it gives us another look at the latest Apple Watch software update and its range of features.

As we can see from the video, the new watchOS 9 software update brings some great new features to the Apple Watch.

This includes a new range of watch faces to choose from, some of these come with great features and there are quite a few new ones available.

Apple has also updated their sleep tracking feature with this new watchOS software update, it is now much more comprehensive and you can now track things like REM, Core, and Deep Sleep. Previously if you wanted to track these features, you would have to use a third-party app to track these features.

There are also a number of new fitness features in the new watchOS 9 software update, plus updates to the Compass on some models of the Apple Watch.

Apple has also introduced a new Low Power mode for the Apple Watch, this is designed to prolong the battery life of the Apple Watch, you can find out more details on this feature here.

The latest watchOS 9 software update is now available to download, you can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

