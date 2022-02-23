Adafruit ESP32 Feather V2 development board launches

Adafruit has announced the launch of a new addition to their range of Feather development boards. Making the new Adafruit ESP32 Feather V2 board available to purchase priced at $19.95. The refresh design builds on the original Adafruit HUZZAH32 ESP32 Feather offering a more up-to-date version which moves on from the obsolete CP2104 to the new CP2012N.

Other features of the Adafruit Feather development board include 8 MB Flash and 2 MB PSRAM, user button tactile switch, NeoPixel mini RGB LED, STEMMA QT port USB Type C port instead of the older Microm B, Separate controllable 3.3V power supply for STEMMA QT and a low-power design that draws just 70uA from the Lipoly battery in deep sleep and 1.2mA in light sleep.

“One of our star Feathers is the Adafruit HUZZAH32 ESP32 Feather – with the fabulous ESP32 WROOM module on there, it makes quick work of WiFi and Bluetooth projects that take advantage of Espressifs most popular chipset. Recently we had to redesign this feather to move from the obsolete CP2104 to the CP2012N and one thing led to another and before you know it we made a completely refreshed design: the Adafruit ESP32 Feather V2.”

Specifications of the new Adafruit ESP32 Feather V2

ESP32 Dual core 240MHz Xtensa processor – the classic dual-core ESP32 you know and love!

Mini module has FCC/CE certification and comes with 8 MByte of Flash and 2 MByte of PSRAM – you can have huge data buffers

Power options – USB type C or Lipoly battery

Built-in battery charging when powered over USB-C

LiPoly battery monitor with two 200K resistor divider

Reset and User (I38) buttons to reset board and as a separate input

High speed upload with auto-reset and serial debug with ultra-reliable CP2102N chipset.

STEMMA QT connector for I2C devices, with switchable power, so you can go into low power mode.

Charge/User LEDs + status NeoPixel with pin-controlled power for low power usage

Low Power friendly! In deep sleep mode we can get down to 80~100uA of current draw from the Lipoly connection. Quiescent current is from the power regulator, ESP32 chip, and Lipoly monitor. Turn off the NeoPixel and external I2C power for the lowest quiescent current draw.

Works with Arduino or MicroPython

Source : Adafruit

