Espoir open source ESP32-based PoE+ board

Developers and electronic enthusiasts searching for an open source ESP32-based PoE+ board may be interested in a new piece of hardware soon to be launching on the Crowd Supply website. The Espoir also features a mikroBUS socket and two handy add-on shields making it perfect for a wide variety of different applications.

The Espoir is a fully compliant Power over Ethernet+ (PoE+ 802.3af/at) ESP32-based development board, providing up to 15 Watts of power to your application at 5 V and 3.3 V depending on your needs.

“Four full copper layers give the board enhanced electromagnetic compatibility and thermal dissipation. Its PI-filtered power input and outputs give excellent analog performance. Finally, its modern USB-C connector helps get rid of old standards. Espoir brings versatility to your projects. Enjoy its high connectivity with 16 IOs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C and 100Base-T Ethernet. Its form factor and mikroBUS™ header easily accommodate over a thousand existing add-on boards. The best part? It is designed exclusively with free, open source software and is certified open source by the Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA).”

“Espoir stems from a market-gardening automation project. As such, it is designed with outdoor use in mind and handles servomotors, relays, valves, and all kinds of sensors. Use it to turn “dumb” devices smart and complete your home automation. Turn it into a Wi-Fi access point to extend your network. Use Espoir for smart lighting, access control and motion detection, assembly line tracking and item scanning. Espoir’s ESP32 can also handle audio applications.”

ESP32-MINI-1 Processor Single OR dual core 240 MHz 4 MB Flash @ 80 MHz 520 KB SRAM

Power Input: 37 V – 57 V PoE through the Ethernet connector. 2,250 V isolation Input: 5 V through the USB-C connector (4.6 V available through a protection diode) Output: 5 V at 3 A (15 W) from PoE Output: 3.3 V at 0.7 A (2.3 W) (Linear, derived from the 5 V power rail)

Connectivity 100Base-T Ethernet (80+ mbps UDP throughput) Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n with integrated antenna Bluetooth 4.2 BLE USB 2.0 via USB-C connector Full mikroBUS™ socket with two grounds, 5 V, 3.3 V and 12 IOs Extension header with two grounds, four additional input only pins, and the ESP32 reset signal (unsoldered socket header included)

Form factor Weight: 31 g Size: 50.8 x 61.0 mm (2.0 x 2.4 in) Mounting holes: 4x M2.5 / 4-40. The bottom-left hole is plated and connected to local ground.



Source : Crown Crowd Supply

