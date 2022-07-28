6 GHz spectrum Wi-Fi 6E access point by EnGenius

EnGenius has this week launched its very first Wi-Fi 6E access point designed for the SMB market. The EnGenius Cloud ECW336 Wi-Fi 6E indoor ceiling mount tri-band access point has been developed for use in the recently unleashed 6 GHz spectrum offering offers interference-free signals. The 6 GHz spectrum is more than double the 2.4 and 5 GHz spectrum is combined boasting seven brand-new 160 MHz wide channels.

Features of the new 6 GHz spectrum and the Wi-Fi 6E access point

Operates in the 6 GHz band, which offers interference-free signals and paves the way for innovation.

Can access 14 additional 80 MHz channels or 7 160 MHz super-wide channels to avoid bottlenecks and reach gigabit Wi-Fi.

Includes powerful Qualcomm processor to boost performance exponentially.

Contains three radios (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and now 6 GHz) to support thousands of current and new devices.

Features high efficiency Wi-Fi 6 technology to handle a massive number of connections and deliver better communication.

Comes with 5 Gbps Ethernet port to easily support gigabit wireless speeds and higher user consumption.

Includes new diagnostic and connectivity tools, and real-time channel utilization for greater Wi-Fi performance.

The high efficiency of Wi-Fi 6 wireless technology is becoming more prominent in today’s devices, but the true power of these features will now be unleashed in the massive, unexplored 6 GHz realm. Now, users will realize what true gigabit wireless speed really means.

Wi-Fi 6E access point

“Experts predict that as many as 500 million Wi-Fi 6E compatible devices will spill onto the market in the next two years, enjoying massive, pristine Wi-Fi real estate. While the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands offer a total of 560 MHz of spectrum and 27 channels, 6 GHz alone offers 1200 MHz of spectrum and 59 channels.

With its 6E capability, the ECW336 AP easily supports the ever-growing bandwidth demands of densely congested environments such as corporate workspaces, multi-family units, senior living, student housing, retail, medical centers, and resorts. Business professionals and consumers alike will experience much faster connection speeds without the lag, buffering, and endless download delays experienced within the saturated 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. The future of lightning fast, unimpeded Wi-Fi is finally here.”

For more information on the new 6 GHz spectrum and the Wi-Fi 6E access point created by EnGenius jump over to the official company website for more details and the ability to tryout Wi-Fi 6E for yourself.

Source : EnGenius

