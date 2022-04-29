Electronic enthusiasts or those looking to learn how to build electronic circuits may be interested in a small, portable yet fully functional open source OLED breadboard power supply. The ANT BBPS will soon be available to purchase from Crowd Supply and offers an easy way to control current offering a wide input voltage range and up to 12 V DC output. No pricing or availability have been announced as yet but the project is listed as “coming soon” to the Crowd Supply marketplace.

Features of the ANT BBPS breadboard power supply

4.0 V DC – 13.0 V DC input

1.8 V DC – 12.0 V DC @ 1000 mA (12 W) output

Voltage output set at 10 mV increments

Digitally controlled current limit

Current limit set at 50 mA increments

External input connection

Designed for M102 breadboards

“ANT BBPS is a small, elegant breadboard power supply (BBPS) carefully designed to connect to the end of any M102 breadboard. It’s unique shape plugs directly into the power connection pins and does not interfere with anything else. But that’s not all! ANT BBPS displays voltage, current and power on an OLED display.

It has a digitally controlled current limit, a wide input voltage range, and up to 12 V DC output. It also has two input connections, a USB type-C connector and a screw terminal. The USB input means a battery bank can easily be used as your power source, and the screw terminal allows any other input source to be connected, such as AA and 9 V batteries, or even an old 7 V wall adapter you might have lying around.”

For more information on the ANT BBPS open source OLED breadboard power supply jump over to the official Crowd Supply product page and register your details to be notified when the hardware is made available.

Source : Crowd Supply

