Latest MagPi magazine features fun with electronics projects

The latest official MagPi magazine issue 115 is now available to download as a digital copy or purchase physically from your local newsagents. Providing a wealth of projects focusing on “serious fun with electronics”. Together with lots of other interesting articles such as a giant Raspberry Pi 3, recreating a classic Sol-20 Terminal Computer, Fancy Octopus Arcades and more.

“Electronic builds are the heart and soul of Raspberry Pi. It’s wires and components that make Raspberry Pi special. You can turn a Raspberry Pi into a weather station or walking, talking robot. And with a few wires and the right components, Raspberry Pi can become just about anything. This month we get serious about electronics. Seriously fun that is. Discover how to wire up kit and components to Raspberry Pi using breadboards, wires and HATs (Hardware Attached on Top). Discover the incredible things you can make with Raspberry Pi. Plus! Electronics expert Simon Monk has written an entire new starter guide for us. This month is the time to get serious about making your own electronic devices.”

MagPi magazine

“This March, we invite you to take part in our annual community collaboration event. #MonthOfMaking is a time to start that project you’ve been putting off, and get the job done with the help of the community. Recreating a classic Sol-20 Terminal Computer This gorgeous computer arrived on the scene 45 years ago, where it laid claim to being the first fully-assembled microcomputer with a built-in keyboard and television output. We love a good retro project here at The MagPi, and Michael Gardi’s recreation of the Sol-20 with Raspberry Pi at the heart certainly counts.”

Source : RPiF

