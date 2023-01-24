Arduino Day 2023 confirmed for March 25th

The official Arduino team has this week confirmed via Twitter that this years highly anticipated Arduino Day 2023 will take place in a few months time on March 25, 2023. Unfortunately no further details have been made public as yet but you can expect plenty of challenges and workshops providing more information, hints and tips on using the Arduino range of microcontrollers. Together with lots of community based projects to help inspire you with your first or next Arduino project.

Arduino Day 2023

As soon more information is officially released about the events, workshops and locations of the Arduino Day 2023 celebrations we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Arduino website to learn more about previous years events and what you can expect from this years celebration.

“Arduino designs, manufactures, and supports electronic devices and software, allowing people around the world to easily access advanced technologies that interact with the physical world. Our products are straightforward, simple, and powerful, ready to satisfy users’ needs from students to makers and all the way to professional developers. Arduino’s mission is to enable anyone to enhance their lives through accessible electronics and digital technologies. There was once a barrier between the electronics, design, and programming world and the rest of the world. Arduino has broken down that barrier.

Over the years, our products have been the brains behind thousands of projects, from everyday objects to complex scientific instruments. A worldwide community, comprising students, hobbyists, artists, programmers, and professionals, has gathered around this open-source platform, their contributions adding up to an incredible amount of accessible knowledge.

Our vision is to make Arduino available to everyone, whether you are a student, maker or professional, which is why we now have three segments to our business. These segments work together as an ecosystem with a shared mindset: we started with Maker, and that has evolved into Education and PRO solutions.”

Source : Twitter





