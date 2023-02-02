ESP360 Remote powerful ESP32 based IR/RF remote

Soon to be launching via Crowd Supply is a powerful ESP32 based IR/RF remote taking the form of the aptly named ESP360 Remote. The small open source hackable IR and RF remote features 9 IR LEDs and an IR receiver, 433 MHZ RF modules, built-in ambient light, temperature and humidity sensors. The design has privacy in mind and a plug-and-play experience say it is creators AAElectronics. Simply locate the board in your home and connect it to a hotspot with your Wi-Fi credentials and everything else will be set up automatically.

If you don’t have a smart home automation system, don’t worry, you can have a complete ESP 360 Remote experience using all the built-in features. Thanks to the sensors you can turn on the AC if it’s too hot in the room, or turn on the lights if is dark, just to start. If you have an RF doorbell, you can intercept the signal when someone rings the door and push a notification to your smartphone. Or you can use the ESP 360 Remote as a gateway to repeat RF/IR signals from a remote. And don’t forget about the ESP32 integrated Bluetooth! It can be used to read other Bluetooth sensors and trigger automations. And it can communicate with your smartphone’s Bluetooth to know if you are at home.”

ESP32 remote specifications

ESP32-WROOM-32E, fully compatible with ESPHOME

Wifi and Bluetooth capabilities

Size: 5cm (diameter) x 3.5cm (height)

Ambient Light Sensor (BH1750)

Temperature & Humidity sensor (SHTC3)

Buck converter (Higher efficiency than an LDO)

9 High power IR LEDs

IR receiver

433 MHz RF transmitter

433 MHz RF receiver

Programming pins

GPIO LED

USB-C for power, data, and programming

ESD protection

Small form-factor

ESP 360 Remote easily integrates into smart home systems such as Home Assistant via ESPHOME, which comes preinstalled and configured. Once it is connected it can perform all of the actions mentioned so far, with the added benefit of an integrated smart home system. ESP 360 Remote is composed of two stackable board layers. On the bottom layer is a USB-C connector with data and power circuitry, the ESP32-WROOM-32E with boot and reset push buttons, programming pins, and the two sensors.

The optional, free, open source enclosure (that you can print yourself) is elegantly designed to be closed via a screw-down mechanism. It has an opening for the power LED and the two sensors. You can print it yourself, or simply send the files to a 3D printing service, and choose any color or combination of colors to match the environment you will place ESP 360 Remote.”

If you would like to learn more about the ESP32 remote and how it can be used to add extra home automation to your everyday workflow jump over to the Crowd Supply website where you can register your email to be notified when the project goes live.

Source : Crowd Supply





