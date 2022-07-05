Build a DIY CO2 monitor for your smart home

Makers, electronic enthusiasts and makers interested in building their very own DIY CO2 monitor for their home may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website last month. Using a Raspberry Pi 4 and Infineon XENSIV KIT CSK PASCO2 the DIY CO2 sensor allows you to check the air quality in your home or office.

Classed as a beginner project the bill should take approximately two hours to complete and uses online services and applications such as the Infineon ModusToolbox Software the Raspberry Pi official operating system, Home Assistant and MQTT.

DIY CO2 monitor for your home

“We think everyone of us knows this awkward situation when someone is entering the room and says: “Uff… it is a bit smelly in here! I think you could open the window from time to time”. But the problem is that you don’t really realize that the air quality drastically got worse in the last one or two hours – at least most of the times.

In order to avoid these situations we thought: “Let’s add the “sense of smelling” to your smart home with our PAS CO2 Sensor!” and give you a graphical representation of the air quality inside the Home Assistant GUI.

And that is what we did! We took Infineon’s new XENSIV™ connected sensor kit, made it talk to our Smart Home via a Home Assistant instance on a Raspberry Pi and created a neat interface to show the received sensor data. Don’t worry the details will be explained further below – so let’s get to it.”

Source : Hackster.io

