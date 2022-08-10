Raspberry Pi smart metering via M-BUS

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts or those interested in creating smart metering applications using the mini PC and M-BUS might be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website this week. The project has been classed as a begin skill level build and requires approximately 30 minutes to complete. Make sure you have all the components at hand including the M-BUS HAT for Raspberry Pi and the Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC preloaded with the official Raspberry Pi Raspbian operating system on an SD card or similar.

Raspberry Pi smart metering

M-Bus (Meter-Bus) Master

powered by an external 9..30V DC voltage (36V for the MBUS will be generated internally from this voltage)

up to 6 unit loads can be powered

isolated interface

selectable UART via jumper (with Raspberry Pi 4 only)

indicator LEDs for RX and TX

removable block terminal for bus connection

stackable headers version

Check out the video below to live more about the project and see it in action.

“Due to rising prices for oil, gas and heat as well as climate change, it is becoming more and more important to monitor energy consumption in order to keep an eye on energy costs, but also to be able to check the effectiveness of savings. Many meters for oil and gas, but also for water, are equipped with a special bus system, the M-BUS or meter bus, for monitoring consumption values. A special interface is required to connect the Raspberry Pi to the M-BUS. The HAT in our example uses the UART interface of the Raspberry Pi.”

Source : Hackster.io

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals