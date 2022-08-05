Raspberry Pi GPS HAT supports GPS, BDS, and QZSS

If you are interested in using a Raspberry Pi to monitor GPS locations you may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website by GitLab this week providing an introduction to tracking location using a Raspberry Pi GPS HAT. The project has been classified as a beginner skill level build and supports Multi-GNSS systems including GPS, BDS, and QZSS.

Raspberry Pi GPS HAT

“Although GPS is a feature of every smartphone, a Raspberry Pi GPS module may make the Pi a GPS receiver. Many outdoor applications, especially ones that move, greatly benefit from the precise position (Car-PC, weather balloon, etc.). For mobility, a battery pack or a USB power bank is utilized. GPS, BDS, and QZSS are all included in the L76X Raspberry Pi Multi-GNSS HAT. On your Raspberry Pi, turning on the global location is a straightforward task. Before code run, check whether PPS led is blinking or not, it takes time approx 10 to 20 sec, and place anteena outside the house for better connection”

“The extremely compact and powerful GNSS module GPS HAT for Pi is a concurrent receiver module that integrates GPS with the BeiDou system. It’s pin-to-pin compatible with Quectel’s GNSS module L76 and can receive both GPS and BeiDou open service L1 signals at the same time. GPS HAT for Pi can acquire and track any mix of GPS and BeiDou signals thanks to its 33 tracking channels, 99 acquisition channels, and 210 PRN channels. When compared to utilizing simply GPS, enabling both GPS and BeiDou doubles the number of visible satellites, reduces the time to first fix, and improves positioning accuracy, especially in congested urban areas.”

Source : Hackster.io

