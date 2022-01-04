Raspberry Pi GPS HAT supports multiple GNSS systems from £25

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking to build projects with integrated GPS features may be interested in a new Raspberry Pi GPS HAT currently available via Kickstarter. The Global Positioning System (GPS) HAT specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi supports multiple GNSS systems such as GPS, BDS, and QZSS. Providing fast positioning as well as other features such as low power consumption and more. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $34 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates).

Raspberry Pi GPS HAT with optional external antenna

“The extremely compact and powerful GNSS module GPS HAT for Pi is a concurrent receiver module that integrates GPS with the BeiDou system. It’s pin-to-pin compatible with Quectel’s GNSS module L76 and can receive both GPS and BeiDou open service L1 signals at the same time. GPS HAT for Pi can acquire and track any mix of GPS and BeiDou signals thanks to its 33 tracking channels, 99 acquisition channels, and 210 PRN channels. When compared to utilizing simply GPS, enabling both GPS and BeiDou doubles the number of visible satellites, reduces the time to first fix, and improves positioning accuracy, especially in congested urban areas.”

If the L76X crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the L76X Raspberry Pi GPS HAT project watch the promotional video below.

“GPS HAT for Pi provides the maximum performance and fully fulfils the industrial requirement by combining modern AGPS dubbed EASYTM (Embedded Assist System) with established AlwaysLocateTM technology. LOCUS, an optional feature of the embedded logger function, enabling the GPS HAT to log position data to internal flash memory at default intervals of 15 seconds, providing typically more than 16 hours of log space without additional expense. It is suited for automotive, industrial PDA, consumer, and industrial applications because to its superior performance. Because of its extremely low power consumption, it can be used in power-sensitive devices, such as portable gadgets.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Raspberry Pi GPS HAT, jump over to the official L76X crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

