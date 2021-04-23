How to change your GPS location on iOS and Android

Sponsored

All the latest mobile phones running Apple’s iOS operating system or Google’s Android equivalent are equipped with global positioning systems (GPS), providing a huge amount of functionality to your phone. Although sometimes it is wise or more convenient to spoof or change your GPS location depending on your circumstances. Whether it be to capture monsters or treasures from your favorite game such as Pokemon Go, Ghostbusters, Harry Potter WU, you can virtually go to any other location, participate in raids, and other events, expand the library of possible dates on dating apps, protect your privacy or simply investigate other worldwide locations from the comfort of your armchair. By using a spoofed GPS location, which will then be picked up by other applications installed on your mobile phone.

Trying to set up a fake GPS spoofing iPhone location manually using your iPhone is not the easiest thing to do as a fake GPS location setting is not provided in your phone settings. However a number of different options are available to you depending on how much you’d like to spend and your technical abilities. One popular method is installing a VPN on your iPhone and paying a monthly subscription, although this may not work in many location-based applications as it only changes the IP address and doesn’t overwrite the actual GPS coordinates being transmitted from your phone to your service provider or application servers.

Another method although complicated and in most cases expensive is using specific GPS spoofing hardware, to which you connect your iPhone. Although this again may not work with standard location-based applications and may involve purchasing extra hardware at considerable cost. An affordable alternative which is also easy to setup can be provided by an iPhone application such as Dr.Fone Virtual Location iOS app. This is free to download and makes the process of spoofing your GPS location easy and safe, enabling you to change your GPS location instantly whenever you need, hiding your real GPS location in an instant and providing a ispoofer iOS location to apps and services you may want to access.

GPS spoofing allows you to hide your real location if desired from friends, family, business and other third parties helping you keep your privacy safe and secure. Whatever the reason for changing the GPS location of your iPhone, Dr.Fone can help, making the process a simple click of a button. It also offers a wealth of handy additional features such as the ability to set up your movement using automatic or manual GPS movement with a handy digital joystick for extra precision when required.

The Dr.Fone GPS spoofing app is free to download and is available on Android, iOS and Windows operating systems. Check out the setup tutorial video below to learn more about the quick installation process and how easy it is to spoof your GPS location using the application and its suite of features. The GPS spoofing app has been specifically designed to enable you to adjust your iPhone’s GPS location to anywhere in the world by simply entering an address, selecting a location on the map or entering coordinates.

Changing your GPS location can provide a number of benefits and using the Dr.Fone GPS location changer application can help you access information that may be geo-restricted. For example Snapchat is equipped with geo-filters, providing access to certain information to users only when they are located in certain areas. This information that can only be accessed when you are at a particular area can easily be enabled even when you are not physically present in the required location by spoofing GPS coordinates, enabling you to access restricted content whenever you like.

Perhaps your favourite dating application restricts you from accessing members from other countries or locations. By changing your GPS location the dating application will then provide access to other members enabling you to meet people from different countries or locations around the world all by simply spoofing your GPS location. Using a GPS fake GPS location can also help keep you safe and can be used as a security measure to stop other applications invading your privacy and tracking your GPS location. Simply connect your iPhone to the service provided by Dr.Fone and select the “Virtual Location” feature you require from the Dr.Fone home screen.

No jailbreaking is necessary to install the Dr.Fone GPS spoofing application and the easy-to-use application supports all current Apple iPhones and iPads as well as the latest Android devices enabling you to easily set up a fake GPS location on your mobile device when needed. Offering you endless opportunities for both pleasure and business, whether it be to check into new locations via Facebook, explore exotic locations digitally, understand your main business competitors simply trick your friends and family by spoofing your GPS location to remote far-off hard to reach areas.

Once installed the Dr.Fone GPS spoofing iOS application allows you to easily fake your GPS location, enabling you to change your phone’s GPS location at will to any place on earth simply by setting a new location by name or coordinates. When setting up a fake GPS location on your iPhone using the Dr.Fone app you can manually set the coordinates to any designated spot in the world and a handy feature allows you to keep previously visited locations, providing you with a history of your faked GPS locations enabling you to quickly spoof your GPS to the same spot once again, quickly faking the location of your iPhone to access content or secretly hide your location.

Dr Fone features three different speed modes enabling you to set up realistic simulations for walking, jogging and running if required and up to 5 different devices can be connected to the GPS location changer, enabling multiple gamers to team up and enjoy content that may not be available by other means.

Features of Dr.Fone include the ability to change your GPS location by :

– Setting Coordinates – Manually set the coordinates to any designated spot in the world to spoof your device’s location.

– Historical Records – It will maintain the records of the past locations, letting you spoof to the same spot instantly.

– 3 speed modes – There are different speed models for walking, jogging, and running to provide a realistic simulation.

Source : Virtual Location

