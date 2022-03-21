SOCORAD32 hackable, open source, ESP32 amateur radio board

A new amateur radio board will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website in the form of the SOCORAD32. Offering a hackable open source, ESP32 amateur radio board with walkie-talkie functionality and data communication. The board has been created to provide a professional grade ESP32 Software Controlled Radio. Offering a hackable walkie-talkie for amateur radio exploration, voice, and data communication using simple AT commands.

Simply add a speaker and a battery and build your very own fully functional walkie-talkie radio complete with Push To Talk (PTT) button. No information on pricing has been made available as yet but if you jump over to the official Crowd Supply project page you can register your details to be notified once the project goes live.

ESP32 amateur radio board

“Unlike using complicated SDR for amateur radio operation, SOCORAD32 is an amateur radio-tailored device that makes things simpler. Using uncomplicated AT commands, users can configure the audio volume, tone squelching, CTCSS, CDSS codes, etc. SOCORAD32’s frequency range covers the license-free bands for most countries. SOCORAD32 also features all of the operations of a standard walkie-talkie. It employs a proprietary RF design featuring the RDA1846 IC. This is the same IC used in commercial walkie-talkies such as in Baofeng, Motorola and Hytera. Because of this, SOCORAD32 can communicate with commercial walkie-talkies with ease.”

“In addition to all of this, SOCORAD32 utilizes powerful ESP32 Bluetooth functionality. All SOCORAD32 settings can be adjusted via a connected mobile device using a serial Bluetooth app of any choice, while also being adjustable via the dedicated physical buttons. You can store as many channels as you would like in the onboard memory of the ESP32. SOCORAD32 can also communicate data, so you can explore the amateur radio frequencys for IoT or send texts. Texts can be read via the onboard OLED screen or via a Bluetooth connected mobile device.”

“Beyond communication SOCORAD32 is fully open source and hackable. For high level enthusiasts the RF module can be opened and tinkered with, allowing features like upgrading the power amplifier, among other adaptations.”

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals