Aper-Oculus is a new development board created for high-speed cameras that will soon be available via the Crowd Supply website. The open source design is a carrier board for Xilinx’s Kria SOM, created to provide a compact and modular solution for makers and professionals targeting high-speed digital design.

The board is equipped with a wealth of inputs and outputs, including FMC, MIPI, and an SLVS-EC connector compatible with FRAMOS’s FSA/FSM architecture. It will be accompanied with example designs and encrypted IP for the SLVS-EC sensors so developers can focus on vision algorithms instead of connectivity.

High speed camera development board

Features of the Aper-Oculus high speed camera development board include Displayport TX, USB 3.0 (Type-B connector), SLVS-EC (two lanes), FMC connector, MIPI connectors, Barometer and 3-axis accelerometer and 6G SATA. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Aper-Oculus is for professionals, makers, and academics who desire a feature rich and highly configurable hardware platform targeting high-speed camera designs. It will be handy to be familiar with Verilog and embedded engineering, while wishing to acquire more advanced skill sets. It is a board perfect for a variety of applications, including Machine Vision Designs with high-speed camera connectivity like CoaXPress, SDI, or Ethernet (must use appropriate FMC card), or even drone design.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Aper-Oculus open source high speed camera development board, jump over to the official Crown Supply website by following the link below. Where you can register your details to be notified when the hardware becomes available to purchase.

Source : Crowd Supply

