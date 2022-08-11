EdgePro1 tiny, open-source ARM-Cortex-M7 development board

Developers looking for a tiny open source arm development board might be interested in the EdgePro1 featuring a 600-MHz, ARM Cortex M7. Measuring just 32 x 16 mm in size the development platform utilizes firmware based on the POSIX compliant Real Time Operating System and will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. Other features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, LuaJIT support, and an optional carrier board that turns it into a DIY computer.

“The main advantage of the EdgePro1 is the full use of the LuaJIT interpreter to develop and execute programs written in the Lua scripting language. The LuaJIT interpreter uses just-In-time (JiT) techniques to approach the execution speeds of native C programming when possible. Equipped with the U-Blox NINA-W102 communication module, EdgePro1 supports Wi-Fi and BLE communication. This communication module has powerful open CPU support for customized applications and a built-in antenna. An optional security chip, ATECC608A, is also available.”

ARM development board

“We will also be offering the EdgeProMX DIY computer board. It is a 231 x 132 mm PCB with through-hole technology and every footprint you need to build a complete DIY computer based on the EdgePro1. It has been specifically designed for easy home soldering. The EdgeProMX footprint boasts easily identifiable areas to solder on your own 48-key mechanical ortholinear keyboard, a low-power sunlight-readable 400 by 240 monochromatic LCD module, a rotary switch, a toggle switch, exchangeable batteries, and a development area for prototyping. For debugging purposes a standard JTAG/SWD connector can be added as well.”

“We will be providing a full list of parts, where to get them, and a tutorial to help you build the DIY EdgePro1-based computer of your dreams with minimal difficulty and maximum fun. You can find the open source schematics and BOM for both boards in GitHub. We will release the full KiCad projects including the layout of the boards upon completion of a successful campaign.”

Source : Crowd Supply

