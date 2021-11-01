Sensor Watch hackable Casio watch ARM Cortex M0+ upgrade module soon launching

A new project soon to be launched via Crown Supply provides an easy way for you to transform a classic Casio watch into a hackable ARM Cortex M0+ wearable. The open source Sensor Watch is an upgrade for the classic Casio F-91W digital wristwatch and has been designed to replace the standard quartz movement of the watch with a custom circuit board powered by an ARM Cortex M0+ microcontroller (the Microchip SAM L22).

“Use the watch board as is for applications like timekeeping and alarms. You can also write your own algorithms for alternate calendars and time systems: a decimal-time app, for example, or the Mars Clock for which we’ve written a demo. Timekeeping customization also opens the door to more advanced informational displays like moon-phase indication, sunrise and sunset times, tide tracking, astronomical calculations, and even time-based authentication schemes like TOTP.”

Sensor Watch Casio watch upgrade specifications

ARM Cortex M0+ microcontroller

32 kHz crystal for real-time clock functionality with alarm support

Red & green PWM’able LED backlight (red & blue on early-bird boards)

On-board USB Micro B connector

Reset button with double-tap UF2 bootloader

Nine-pin flex PCB connector for sensor boards

Controller for ten digit segment LCD, plus five indicator segments

Edge-plated contacts for three interrupt-capable buttons

Connection pad for piezo buzzer (requires light soldering)

“But the real power of Sensor Watch comes from its sensor-board connector. Our design reserves a small area inside the watch case for additional components mounted on a flex PCB. By adding components like temperature sensors, light sensors, or accelerometers, you can adapt Sensor Watch to any number of use cases, from step tracking to environmental sensing”

For more information and to register your interest to be kept up-to-date with news jump over to the official Crowd Supply product page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

