How to force restart and factory reset your iPad

Sometimes very rarely your iPad may need a reset, force restart or even a factory reset. If you have been experiencing issues with applications on your iPad or the iOS operating system is not functioning the way it should do. Carrying out an iPad force restart can help correct many of the issues you may encounter without losing any of your data.

However sometimes you may need to carry out a complete iPad factory reset such as when you have bought a new iPad and would like to sell your older device or give it away to a family member. This will delete everything off your iPad including applications, your documents, settings, photos returning your iPad to the state you received it when you open the box.

If you would prefer to keep your applications, data, documents and photographs intact this quick guide will explain how to restart and reset your iPad. As well as providing instructions on how to carry out factory reset of your iPad deleting everything from your tablet. If you’re interested in resetting your iPhone check out our previous guide.

Force restart and reset your iPad tablet

Firstly we will tackle how to force restart or reset your iPad keeping your data and applications intact. This method is similar to a hard reboot of your PC or computer where you will turn off the tablet completely and turn it back on, no data should be lost in this process. But it is always wise to keep backups via Apples iCloud backup service, or on your computer just in case the worst should go wrong. Follow the correct instructions below depending whether your iPad has a home button or not stop

iPads without a Home button (newer)

To force restart or reset a newer iPad without a home button, simply press and quickly release the volume up button and straight afterwards press and quickly release the volume down button, then straight afterwards press and hold the top power button as located in the images above, until the Apple logo appears after which you can then release the button and wait for your iPad to reboot to the login screen. This is similar to turning off a computer and turning it back on again all the applications and operating system will be completely reset. Allowing the iPad to correct any small issues that may because new issues.

iPads with a Home button (older)

If your iPad is a little older and is equipped with a home button at the bottom of the screen you will need to press and hold the top button, indicated in the image above until the power off slider appears. Slide the power off button from left to right and wait 30 seconds for your tablet to turn off. Once this is complete to turn your Apple tablet back on press and hold the top button until you see an Apple logo. On other models equipped with a home button you can also force restart your iPad by pressing and holding the top button and the Home button at the same time until the Apple logo appear after which you can release both buttons.

How to factory reset your iPad tablet deleting all your data

Resetting your iPad to factory settings will delete all your data, photos and applications from your tablet, returning it to the exact state it was when you first removed it from the box after purchase. You can use a Mac or PC to be able to carry out the factory reset of your tablet. If your iMac or Macbook is running macOS Catalina or later you will use the Finder application.

If you are going to use a Mac running Apple’s macOS Mojave operating system or earlier, or on a Windows PC computer you will need to use the iTunes application. If you don’t have a Mac or PC to hand, you can also erase and restore your iPad without a computer following the instructions at the end of this article.

Once you have figured out which application you will be using whether it be Finder or iTunes, sign out of the Find My application on your iPad and connect your tablet to your PC or Mac. Enter your passcode if required and your device should appear on the left-hand side of both Finder and iTunes applications. When your iPad appears select it and an option to “Restore iPad” will be visible in the center of the screen just to the right of the “Check for Update” button. You will then be asked to confirm you would like to reset your iPad and delete all its contents, applications and your personal data from the device.

Erase and reset your iPad without a computer.

To carry out a factory reset of your iPad without a computer simply enter the “Settings” on your tablet and go to “General” and then “Reset”. Here you will be presented with a few options allowing you to “Reset All Settings” or “Erase all Content and Settings” as well as “Reset Network Settings” and a few more but we will leave these options for another guide.

Once you have made your selection you will be asked to confirm that you want to completely remove all the data, media and applications from your iPad. On confirmation your iPad will start the reset process and will delete everything from your tablet returning it to when you first removed it from the box.

If your iPad is unresponsive or won’t turn on, you are having issues resetting your iPad or deleting data from it you may need to contact Apple by jumping over to their Apple Support website.

